Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of W5 Solutions AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden 676/21)

On request of W5 Solutions AB, company registration number 556973-2034, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 17, 2021. Shares Short name: W5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,400,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016786040 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241417 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556973-2034 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0701401060.