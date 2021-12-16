Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
16.12.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of W5 Solutions AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden 676/21)

On request of W5 Solutions AB, company registration number 556973-2034, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 17, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               W5           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,400,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016786040      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             241417         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556973-2034       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0701401060.
