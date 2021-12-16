

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank maintained its refi rate at 0.00 percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. Following the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it changed little against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 129.31 against the yen, 1.1335 against the greenback, 0.8483 against the pound and 1.0463 against the franc around 7:47 am ET.



