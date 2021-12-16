Total passenger traffic continued sequential recovery trend reaching 65.0% of November 2019 traffic.

Strong improvements in Argentina and Uruguay, following the opening of borders.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 183.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in November 2021, and a 35.0% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020) Statistics Nov'21 Nov'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,875 888 223.7% 19,524 13,133 48.7% International Passengers (thousands) 1,018 240 324.6% 7,104 6,684 6.3% Transit Passengers (thousands) 500 424 18.0% 4,379 3,214 36.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,394 1,552 183.1% 31,008 23,031 34.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.1 23.4 24.6% 291.5 230.0 26.7% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 53.7 27.1 98.2% 439.9 319.7 37.6% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019) Statistics Nov'21 Nov'19(1) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,875 3,998 -28.1% 19,524 43,496 -55.1% International Passengers (thousands) 1,018 2,055 -50.4% 7,104 26,023 -72.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 500 709 -29.4% 4,379 7,624 -42.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,394 6,762 -35.0% 31,008 77,143 -59.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.1 39.5 -26.3% 291.5 388.4 -24.9% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 53.7 68.5 -21.6% 439.9 786.4 -44.1%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in November 2021 grew 1.8x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period and the opening of borders since November 1, 2021. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 35.0%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the 75.7% decline recorded in April 2021. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 50.4% and 28.1%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of November 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 6.8x YoY. Against November 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 45.3%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 69.2%, showing a significant sequential recovery driven by the opening of borders on November 1, 2021. This compares with a decline of 81.5% in October 2021, versus October 2019. Domestic passenger traffic declined 34.3% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 44.4% recorded in October.

In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 7.5x YoY. When compared to November 2019, passenger traffic declined 34.9%, improving from the 41.1% drop reported in October. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 41.3% in November 2021 against the same month in 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at over 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 35.9% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 20.7%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand. Domestic traffic stood at 85.0% of pre-pandemic levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 5.1x YoY. Against November 2019, passenger traffic was down 39.2%, showing a significant sequential improvement after the decline of 64.5% posted in October 2021, versus October 2019, as a consequence of the opening of borders effective November 1, 2021.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.2x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic in November 2021 declined 25.0% showing a strong improvement since the 64.8% decrease posted last April. International passenger traffic stood at 85% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes with the US and Panama which are seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 35.0% against November 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 4.4x YoY. Compared to November 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 24.6% YoY. When compared to November 2019, total cargo volume dropped 26.3%, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil, which together accounted for 90.0% of the volume decline. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported a 20.9% cargo volume increase during that period.

Aircraft movements increased 98.2% YoY. When compared to November 2019, Aircraft movements declined 21.6%, mainly as a result of a 26.8% decrease in Argentina. To note, in Uruguay, aircraft movements was 12.3% higher than in November 2019.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

Nov'21 Nov'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,905 243 682.6% 11,143 9,384 18.7% Italy 337 40 747.3% 2,522 1,929 30.8% Brazil(2) 1,328 977 35.9% 10,792 7,931 36.1% Uruguay 98 16 506.9% 386 588 -34.4% Ecuador 280 125 123.5% 2,226 1,400 59.0% Armenia 209 38 444.8% 2,179 756 188.4% Peru 236 112 111.7% 1,759 1,044 68.6% TOTAL 4,394 1,552 183.1% 31,008 23,031 34.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,040 13,955 14.9% 156,964 130,535 20.2% Italy 1,466 1,333 9.9% 13,713 12,003 14.2% Brazil 4,652 2,973 56.5% 54,716 29,841 83.4% Uruguay(3) 2,762 2,247 22.9% 27,458 26,730 2.7% Ecuador 2,271 1,410 61.1% 20,785 14,745 41.0% Armenia 1,613 1,273 26.7% 15,050 14,490 3.9% Peru 320 177 80.9% 2,817 1,692 66.4% TOTAL 29,123 23,368 24.6% 291,503 230,035 26.7% Aircraft Movements Argentina 26,135 10,433 150.5% 199,380 141,905 40.5% Italy 4,088 1,294 215.9% 35,896 28,966 23.9% Brazil 11,938 8,526 40.0% 104,484 79,003 32.3% Uruguay 2,603 888 193.1% 14,740 12,107 21.7% Ecuador 5,258 4,203 25.1% 49,815 36,850 35.2% Armenia 1,890 618 205.8% 19,406 9,403 106.4% Peru 1,799 1,138 58.1% 16,156 11,446 41.1% TOTAL 53,711 27,100 98.2% 439,877 319,680 37.6%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

Nov'21 Nov'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,905 3,485 -45.3% 11,143 39,791 -72.0% Italy 337 518 -34.9% 2,522 7,722 -67.3% Brazil(2) 1,328 1,676 -20.7% 10,792 17,298 -37.6% Uruguay 98 162 -39.2% 386 1,993 -80.6% Ecuador 280 373 -25.0% 2,226 4,117 -45.9% Armenia 209 236 -11.5% 2,179 2,958 -26.3% Peru 236 312 -24.4% 1,759 3,263 -46.1% TOTAL 4,394 6,762 -35.0% 31,008 77,143 -59.8%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,040 22,370 -28.3% 156,964 208,958 -24.9% Italy 1,466 1,212 20.9% 13,713 12,035 13.9% Brazil 4,652 7,559 -38.5% 54,716 83,061 -34.1% Uruguay(3) 2,762 2,865 -3.6% 27,458 26,550 3.4% Ecuador 2,271 2,896 -21.6% 20,785 34,963 -40.6% Armenia 1,613 2,168 -25.6% 15,050 18,159 -17.1% Peru 320 438 -27.1% 2,817 4,655 -39.5% TOTAL 29,123 39,508 -26.3% 291,503 388,381 -24.9% Aircraft Movements Argentina 26,135 35,726 -26.8% 199,380 410,372 -51.4% Italy 4,088 5,107 -20.0% 35,896 73,936 -51.4% Brazil 11,938 13,898 -14.1% 104,484 147,234 -29.0% Uruguay 2,603 2,318 12.3% 14,740 26,526 -44.4% Ecuador 5,258 6,866 -23.4% 49,815 75,273 -33.8% Armenia 1,890 2,164 -12.7% 19,406 25,186 -22.9% Peru 1,799 2,450 -26.6% 16,156 27,901 -42.1% TOTAL 53,711 68,529 -21.6% 439,877 786,428 -44.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In November 2021, the Company has signed an agreement with the Government of Uruguay to amend the existing concession agreement under which, among other things, the Company incorporates six additional regional airports, bringing CAAP's network to a total of 58 airports. In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

