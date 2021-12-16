Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement private placement of 8,333,334 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.06 and consists of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until December 15, 2022.

Quest Investment Fund Management Ltd. was paid $35,000 in cash and issued 583,333 compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 until December 15, 2022.

"Funding from this placement will be earmarked as part of a larger planned geophysics and drilling program in 2022 on the Trek North and South claims in the Golden Triangle of BC," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The Trek South zone is quickly becoming a priority target, and plans are being developed to advance the Company's understanding of this recently announced >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration and veinlet-hosted Copper-Gold-Silver (Cu-Au-Ag) mineralization."

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 16, 2022.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property (Nevada). The Company also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario and a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit romios.com or contact:

Stephen Burega, President - (647) 515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director - (416) 221-4124 or fvandewater@rogers.com

