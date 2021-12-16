DJ Hardman & Co Video: Hardman Talks | Everything you wanted to know about private equity but were afraid to ask!

Why are the fees so high? How can they use so much debt? Is PE in a bubble? And why do so many listed funds trade at a discount? In this edition of Hardman Talks, we invited Steven Tredget, a partner at Oakley Capital, for a no-holds barred Q&A on private equity. The asset class is more important than ever, as institutional investors pour money into PE and more private companies partner with private equity firms. But the industry still needs to shake off the many negative perceptions that hurt its reputation. Mark Thomas, Hardman & Co Head of Investment Companies research, put the audience's tough questions to Steven.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/pTOCkfoB27U

