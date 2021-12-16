BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 16
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Director Declaration
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Craig Cleland, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 1 February 2022.
Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Date: 16 December 2021
