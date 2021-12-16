Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
16.12.2021 | 14:58
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 16

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Director Declaration

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Craig Cleland, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 1 February 2022.

Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary


Date: 16 December 2021

