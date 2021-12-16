Greater Than appoints industry expert Jim Noble as Global Director, Fleets & Head of US operations

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the AI data analytics company that provide a DriverDNA for pricing & management of risk for insurance and fleets, has appointed industry expert Jim Noble as Global Director for its fleet sector. Jim is a respected leader with unique knowledge in insurance and fleet risk management. Jim Noble will lead, leverage, and accelerate Greater Than's international growth opportunities and will be based in Colorado, US.

Jim Noble joins Greater Than during a period of extensive growth globally and will play a key role in driving the development and expansion of the company's specialized offering for fleets in both US and worldwide.

Jim has over 40 years of experience in the transportation sector encompassing leadership positions in fleet operations management, logistics management, advocacy, driver safety and global risk management. Throughout his career Jim has applied innovative thinking that continually identifies and seeks new opportunities to deliver short/mid-term goals enabling long term vision which is a perfect fit with Greater Than's business philosophy

Jim Noble said: " The fleet sector in the US and around the world is demanding more flexible solutions to mitigate risk and insurance cost while measuring and improving the sustainability of operations. I'm very excited to penetrate the market, capitalizing on Greater Than's unique AI technology. This technology represents the next generation of understanding how the vehicle, the driver, the road and the environment intersect to provide efficiencies for fleet operators, personal vehicle owners, and insurance providers.

Greater Than's Chief Business Officer, Johanna Forseke, said: "Our fleet customers will benefit greatly from Jim joining our growing business department. Jim carries an approach accustomed to utilizing out-of-the-box strategy to provide first-rate service, provide cutting edge solutions, and ensure customer implementation of strategies to manage clients' obligations in a timely and cost-effective manner."

For media inquiries, contact;

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer

+46-708 884 880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-appoints-industry-expert-jim-noble-as-global-director--fleets---head-of-us-operations,c3473812

The following files are available for download: