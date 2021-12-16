CryptGain Enhances Account Offer, Introduces New Tools and Features

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts have noted increased interest in the digital asset market in recent weeks, mainly attributed to the turbulence witnessed in Bitcoin's rate. In light of that, globally renowned online brokerage brand CryptGain has announced that new features will be introduced to its clients, effective as of today. These features are accessible when signing up for an account with the brand, a process which can be accomplished within minutes with three easy steps.

"We live and breathe the crypto market," commented Georgina Skarginef, spokesperson for CryptGain, "and that's why we are certain that we know exactly what today's crypto trader needs in order to flourish. The tools that are part of our improved offer can truly assist every user of our platform in exploring and exploiting the market. We plan on adding more features to our accounts in the future, so there's definitely something worth waiting for."

Tailor made for different traders

Among the new features added to the tailor-made accounts at CryptGain are attractive margin loans, analyst sessions, financial webinars, portfolio management, and more. The account type offer includes the Sliver, Gold and VIP accounts , each suited to a different budget and financial strategy. All registered users, as well as newcomers, can currently sign up for an account with CryptGain, regardless of their geographical location.

"We are always on the lookout for ways to make the overall experience we offer as optimal as possible, for the sake of our traders," added Skarginef. "Our customers know that we've been holding a 'client comes first' approach from day one. We believe that this is the only way that we, as a reputed company, can grow. We can see by the positive feedback we receive online and offline that this approach has proven its effectiveness."

About CryptGain

Founded earlier in 2021, CryptGain has quickly managed to become a key player in the online brokerage industry. The brand's WebTrader is solely crypto-focused, enabling CryptGain to offer a wide variety of tradable crypto assets for all active users registered with the brand. All clients enjoy full support service, granted by the brand's team of experts, regardless of the account chosen. In terms of system security, the brand deploys mechanisms which adhere to the latest standards in the financial industry, also currently used by banks around the world.