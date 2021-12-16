Introducing Givzey: The First Give Now, Pay Later Solution for Nonprofit Organizations

Nonprofit Technology Entrepreneur Adam Martel Introduces the First AI-Enabled Fintech Solution Specifically for Social Good

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Givzey , the first AI-enabled financial technology company specifically focused on the social good sector, today announced its launch to provide donors with more flexible giving options and nonprofit organizations with immediate and affordable access to timely capital. Beginning with the nonprofit sector's first-of-its-kind 'give now, pay later' financing platform, Givzey defines a new fintech category in the social good sector that will accelerate and revolutionize the way nonprofits raise money to change the world.

Givzey's AI-enabled 'give now, pay later' donation solution utilizes donor data to collateralize microloans for donors, allowing them to split their donations into four equal payments, for free, with no credit checks and no hidden fees. In early tests, this flexibility has driven donors to increase their gifts by over 200%, which is a quantum leap in annual giving. By transitioning annual giving into subscription-based donations, donors have more incentive to make larger gifts and the subscriptions better align with the way donors pay for most things in their lives. Further, with Givzey's 'give now, pay later' solution, the nonprofit receives the donation in full and upfront, giving the organization immediate access to capital and eliminating the risk of unfulfilled pledges, which is where a lot of unnecessary capital is lost in the donation process.

"Over the past few years, companies have led the revolution to democratize both payments and access to capital in the for-profit space for consumers and small and mid-sized businesses. World-changing nonprofits, however, have not yet benefited from these innovations. Today, that changes," said Adam Martel, founder, and CEO of Givzey. "Our vision is to use technology to provide donors with more flexible giving options while enabling any nonprofit organization to access quicker, affordable, and more timely capital so they can fuel and accelerate their world-changing missions."

Givzey is a Boston-based fintech company founded by Adam Martel, former co-founder and CEO of Gravyty, the first and leading artificial intelligence company serving the Social Good sector. At Gravyty, Martel unlocked AI for nonprofit organizations so they could inspire hundreds of millions of dollars in new and increased giving each year. Givzey is the first fintech company specifically designed with the appropriate data, technology, and transparency to serve the needs of donors and nonprofits alike.

Along with its launch, Givezy is also announcing the appointment of two Board members, Christopher Mirabile and Jay B. Love.

Christopher Mirabile is the Chair of the Investor Advisory Committee at the SEC, the Senior Managing Director at Launchpad Venture Group, and an active member of the Boston-area angel investing community with investments in more than 65 start-up companies. He was named one of XConomy's "Top Angel Investors in New England" for 2012. Christopher is the Chair Emeritus of the Angel Capital Association, an adjunct lecturer in the MBA program at Babson College, a regular advisor and mentor to start-ups, and a frequent panelist and speaker. In addition to his role as a co-founder of Seraf, Christopher is a general partner and Managing Director of early-stage investment, fund Race Point Capital.

Jay B. Love is the Founder and current Chief Relationship Officer at Bloomerang. He has served the nonprofit sector for 33 years and is considered the most well-known senior statesman for social good whose advice is sought constantly. Before Bloomerang, he was the CEO and Co-Founder of eTapestry for 11 years, which at the time was the leading SaaS technology company serving the charity sector. Jay and his team grew the company to more than 10,000 nonprofit clients, charting a decade of record growth. Prior to starting eTapestry, Jay served 14 years as President and CEO of Master Software Corporation.

"I am so pleased to be reunited with Adam on the Givzey project. Adam is a proven and successful innovator and entrepreneur who has already had a huge impact on the nonprofit sector. Givzey will expand that impact tremendously," said Givzey Board member, Christopher Mirabile. "Givzey is a category creator and it has brought an entirely new way of giving to the world of nonprofit fundraising. What I find particularly exciting about Givzey's potential is that it is that rare solution that is a win for both the donor and the recipient organization. The Givzey platform is going to change non-profit fundraising fundamentally and forever."

About Givzey

Givzey is a Boston-based rapidly-growing AI-enabled fintech company on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey's 'Give Now Pay Later' donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren't impacted, approval is instant, and the nonprofit receives its full donation today. Meanwhile, the donor can split their gift into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.

