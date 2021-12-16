Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
16.12.21
17:09 Uhr
20,500 Euro
-1,500
-6,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.12.2021 | 15:16
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 December 2021, TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Bank") issued floating rate perpetual additional tier 1 bonds in an amount of SEK 100,000,000 (the "Bonds"). Under the terms and conditions for the Bonds, TF Bank has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For the purpose of the admission to trading, TF Bank has prepared a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today. TF Bank will submit an application for admission to trading of the Bonds and the first trading day on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or about 20 December 2021. The prospectus will be available at TF Bank's website www.tfbankgroup.com and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was provided for publication on December 16, 2021 at 15.00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-publishes-bond-prospectus-and-applies-for-admission-to-trading-of-bonds-on-the-corporate-bon,c3473862

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3473862/1511077.pdf

Press release PDF

TF BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.