TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 December 2021, TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Bank") issued floating rate perpetual additional tier 1 bonds in an amount of SEK 100,000,000 (the "Bonds"). Under the terms and conditions for the Bonds, TF Bank has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For the purpose of the admission to trading, TF Bank has prepared a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today. TF Bank will submit an application for admission to trading of the Bonds and the first trading day on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or about 20 December 2021. The prospectus will be available at TF Bank's website www.tfbankgroup.com and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

