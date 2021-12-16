FinancialNewsMedia.com: Why the Mobile Competitive Gaming Market is a Becoming Huge Bonus for the eSports Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Esports companies, esports teams, and even esports players, are worth millions. The games played in esports tournaments are worth millions. Some argue the potential value of esports net worth could one day outstrip the value of some of the most popular traditional sports like football, basketball, and boxing. The nascent esports industry is growing rapidly and it's worth is set to be valued in billions. The industry includes pretty wide areas, like streaming, gaming itself, as well as associated brand deals. However, a few decent market-wide esports net worth valuations are released every year. Looking at the one released by Newzoo, we can see that the global esports market is growing significantly. In 2019, NewZoo estimated the total revenue of the esports market would cross $1.1 billion. NewZoo added: "Following this, the market saw immense growth going into 2020 with a 15% rise on the previous year. Beyond this, their estimate for 2021 is looking at a further year-on-year growth of 14.5%. Newzoo estimates that the esports valuation will be coming from a few different places. This will include $833.6 million in revenue in global media rights and sponsorships. Even with some in-person events being uncertain at the moment, the projection of growth for the esports market reflects a growing interest in the topic in every sphere." Active companies in the markets today include:Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX).

Newzoo's Global Esports Market Report 2019, published in February last year, estimated the revenue value of the esports market would reach $1.1 billion in 2019, up over 26% year-on-year. And, that the number of esports viewers will reach over 450 million, consisting of over 200 million esports "enthusiasts" and over 250 million "occasional" watchers. Newzoo estimated that at current growth rates, the esports market will generate $1.8 billion in revenue by 2022. The latest report also confirms that mobile esports is growing quickly, especially in markets like Southeast Asia, India, and Brazil. This has definitely contributed to the growth in esports net worth and valuation. Specifically, it is linked to another major area of growth for esports, the mobile competitive gaming market. Current estimates suggest that this could be worth up to $1.5 billion by itself by 2025.

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) - BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies to be Exclusive Data Provider for Turnt Gaming's NFT Fighting Simulator, Built on Polygon Blockchain - The Skill-Based Fighting Game Will Include Legendary Boxing Icons Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder as NFT's - Esports Technologies, a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that it signed a non-binding letter of intent with Turnt Gaming to be the exclusive esports data provider for Taunt Battleworld. The skill-based fighting game simulator built on Polygon's blockchain solution will feature NFT's of boxing icons Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder. The highly anticipated game is targeted for release in early 2022.

Esports Technologies intends to provide odds, game balancing, outcome math and logic models to power Taunt Battleworld. This unique predictive modeling will provide live in-game data and events to create new gaming products and second-screen experiences for players around the world.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We look forward to becoming the exclusive in-game data and wagering partner for Turnt Gaming, starting with Taunt Battleworld. We are focused on creating new and engaging ways for players to interact with live content. We can't wait to start leveraging the power of our quantitative analytics, modeling, and AI platforms and products to unleash a whole new experience for gamers on the blockchain and off."

Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder represent the first of several real-world fighters from boxing and MMA slated to appear in Taunt Battleworld. The ability to own real fighters as NFT's and using their attributes to compete against the unique characters and races in Taunt Battleworld will add an unprecedented level of excitement to NFT gaming.

Undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather said, "I'm honored to be one of the first combat sports athletes to appear in Taunt Battleworld and can't wait to see the game come to life. Taunt Battleworld and Stardam Images are reimagining the future of gaming. I'm proud to be officially part of it."CONTINUED…READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other technology recent news of interest:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Major League Soccer (MLS) recently announced the competitive schedule and details for the 2022 season of eMLS, the official esports league of Major League Soccer. Kicking off in January 2022, the season will feature 27 professional EA SPORTS FIFA players, each representing an MLS Club, on the virtual pitch as they compete for their share of the record-setting $75,000 season prize pool.

If ongoing pandemic conditions allow, this year's eMLS will see a return to in-person competition hosted at MLS Club stadiums and local concert venues in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Austin, where the marquee event of the season, eMLS Cup, will be an official event of SXSW.

"Coming off our most successful season yet with record-breaking viewership, the 2022 eMLS season will see the return of some of the top EA SPORTS FIFA players in the world, with live competitions taking place in the heart of our MLS communities," said Camilo Durana, Senior Vice President of Properties and Events, Major League Soccer. "eMLS continues to enhance and build our relationships with fans through accessible, exciting, and intense competition, which is why we're thrilled to expand our coverage and return to live events this upcoming season."

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) - Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., recently announced that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available digitally for the PlayStation 5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment system, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. Available through the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will also release physically for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 7, 2021.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently announced the acquisition of Barcelona-based mobile game developer Digital Legends. The development studio joins Activision's growing roster of wholly-owned, independent studio teams; and will be supporting development of an unannounced new mobile title within the Call of Duty universe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This is an incredible team of development pros at Digital Legends, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team," said Rob Kostich, President, Activision. "This is a great step forward as we continue to build additional world-class development resources focused on creating exciting and innovative content for our players."

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, recently released certain key metrics for November 2021.November 2021 Metrics Were: Daily active users were 49.4 million, up 35% year over year; Hours engaged were 3.6 billion, up 32% year over year; Estimated bookings for November 2021 were between $208 million and $211 million, up 22% - 24% year over year; Estimated average bookings per daily active user was between $4.21 and $4.27, down 8% - 9% year over year; and Revenue is estimated to be between $184 million and $187 million, up 84% - 87% year over year.

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757