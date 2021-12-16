DJ Grant of Share Options to PDMR

OTAQ plc

Grant of Share Options to PDMR

OTAQ plc ("OTAQ" or the "Company"), the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that the Company's Remuneration Committee has approved the grant of share options under the Company's LTIP scheme as Enterprise Management Incentive options ("EMI"), to its Chief Commercial Officer, Richard Beesley pursuant to the terms of his Service Agreement. The Options granted under the LTIP scheme are subject to certain performance conditions.

Grant of Options

The Options are being granted pursuant to the Company's EMI Share Schemes as per the table below.

Option Holder Number of Shares under Option Option Price Type of Option Vesting Date Richard Beesley 250,000 Shares GBP0.60 EMI Option 31 March 2024

Following the above grant of Options over Ordinary Shares, the Company has 2,360,492 share options in issue over Ordinary Shares, representing 7.5% per cent of the Company's total issued share capital and voting rights.

Contacts:

OTAQ PLC Via Walbrook Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 David Poutney/James Serjeant/Nick Chambers/Russell Cook Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper/Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It has 36 employees in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile. OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. The Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design & manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators & communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001;2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Richard Beesley a) Name

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a) Name OTAQ PLC

b) LEI 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Options over Ordinary shares of 15p each in OTAQ Plc

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Identification code (ISIN) for OTAQ Group plc ordinary

shares: GB00BK6JQ137

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 15p each in the

Company under EMI qualifying scheme

PDMR No. of options granted Exercise price c) Price(s) and volume(s) Richard Beesley 250,000 GBP0.60

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

