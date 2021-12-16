DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of Provision of Guarantees for Subsidiaries
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 16 December 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of Provision of Guarantees for Subsidiaries.
The announcement is fully available at:
Press Contact:
16.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1259027 16.12.2021