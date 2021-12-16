Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces it has received full-service Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted for trading under the symbol ARLSF on the OTC Pink Sheets in the United States and became DTC eligible on December 15, 2021.

Gerry Diakow, CEO of Argo, commented, "We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility to improve settlement of our shares for current and future shareholders in the United States. DTC is a very important step towards establishing the company with the American investment community."



DTC facilitates the electronic settlement of transfers of Argo's common shares in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more-efficient and lower-cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. DTC eligibility enables shares of Argo to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

Furthermore, Argo is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is for six months with either party having the right to terminate upon thirty-days' notice. The Company has budgeted up to US$25,000 per month for the marketing services of Think Ink including online banner and native ads.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors.

Diakow states, "We are excited to engage Think Ink to create greater exposure for Argo to a broader audience, as we believe that investors will see the shareholder value we are building with our strategic plan".

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company is an agribusiness company specializing in producing and developing organic products including soil amendments, living soils, bio-fertilizers, vermicompost, and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high value crops. The Company was founded in 2018 and its production facilities are located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Gerald (Gerry) Diakow

President and CEO

Argo Living Soils Corp.

gdiakow@hotmail.com

604-787-2811

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the benefits of Think Inc's engagement . The words "will", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107816