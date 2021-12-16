The optimizers are available in two versions that can be used with modules of up to 440 W and 500W. The devices have an efficiency of 99.5% and come with a 25-year guarantee.Israel-based battery and inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has unveiled, today, its new power optimizer S-Series for residential PV systems. The company said the new devices support high-power M10 and G12 PV modules, bifacial products, and panels with high input current of up to 15 A. The series was specifically designed to be compatible with SolarEdge residential inverters and is claimed to be able to detect abnormal PV connector ...

