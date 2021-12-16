Flair Airlines' U.S. Expansion Continues as 17 Transborder Routes Launch This Week

17 new Canada-U.S. routes start service on December 15 - 18

Additional new routes announced for 2022: Calgary-Kelowna and Calgary-Montreal

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, launches its US schedule expansion as 17 transborder routes begin over the next four days. While changing advisories are currently impacting travel, the start of these routes ensures low fare travel options remain available for Canadians in the long term. The service launches are between Canada and six U.S. destinations: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, Palm Springs International Airport, Hollywood-Burbank Airport, Orlando Sanford Airport, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

"Flair continues to grow at an impressive rate, and the launches of our U.S. routes this week are a milestone for bringing low fare travel options to Canadians. While we recognize the recent government advisories will influence travel decisions, we are committed to continuing these services at this time since many passengers are relying on our low fare service," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines "Increasing our U.S. network means connecting families, friends, and travellers with more destinations across North America, and when the time returns for travel, Flair is ready to connect families without breaking the bank."

Flair's new U.S. routes will begin from these Canadian cities:

Abbotsford

The inaugural flight from Abbotsford to Las Vegas is on December 16 and will be Flair's first U.S. destination from Abbotsford. The service offers an opportunity for passengers to save beyond Flair's ultra-low fares as there is no airport improvement fee for passengers travelling through Abbotsford.

Calgary

Service to Las Vegas begins from Calgary on December 16 and the inaugural flight to Phoenix-Mesa is on December 17. Additionally, Flair announced today two new domestic routes from Calgary International Airport. Flair will begin operating service between Calgary and Kelowna International Airport on March 31 and service between Calgary to Montreal beginning July 5.

"We're excited to say hello/bonjour to Flair Airlines' first international routes to Phoenix and Las Vegas, two popular destinations for Calgarians," said Bob Sartor, President and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. "We look forward to showcasing our region's beauty, opportunity and hospitality to guests travelling to YYC from these destinations."

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $49 CAD to Kelowna and $59 CAD to Montreal from Calgary. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Flights are now available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

Edmonton

Starting December 16, Flair will begin service between Edmonton and Las Vegas as well as Hollywood-Burbank. On December 17 service will begin to Phoenix and Palm Springs. Flair will connect Edmonton with these four U.S. cities with nonstop service two times per week for each destination.

Halifax

In Halifax, service to Orlando starts on December 17. This is Flair's first U.S. destination from the airport. "We're thrilled to have Flair offer a new, affordable connection between Halifax Stanfield and Florida with the introduction of non-stop service to Orlando-Sanford," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "With the ability for passengers to pre-clear U.S. Customs right here in Halifax, fun in the sun is just a short flight away this winter season."

Kitchener-Waterloo

Flair will begin two new U.S. routes in Kitchener-Waterloo, with the inaugural Fort Lauderdale flight taking off on December 16 and the inaugural flight to Orlando taking off on December 17.

"Great news continues to come from our airport's partnership with Flair Airlines," said Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo International Airport. "Every additional route into and out of the Region of Waterloo means members of our community are being more conveniently connected with family, our businesses have better access to global markets, and our workforce has more opportunity for new jobs. I look forward to continued good news."

Montreal

Flair will start service to two U.S. destinations from Montreal. Service to Fort Lauderdale from Montreal starts on December 15. The inaugural flight to Orlando is on December 16. Also, Flair announced today a new nonstop route between Montreal and Calgary starting in June.

"We are pleased to see our partner enhance its service offering for the benefit of travellers. By offering these two weekly flights, YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport will consolidate its role as an air traffic hub and will now be more connected to Florida, an important destination for the community," said Stéphane Lapierre, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

Ottawa

Flair begins service from Ottawa to Orlando on December 17.

"Flair has won over many with their low fares and pay for what you want service for both domestic and transborder service. If the success of their Fort Lauderdale flight is any indication, we expect Orlando to be very popular with our Ottawa-Gatineau passengers." said Krista Kealey, Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

Toronto

The inaugural flight from Toronto to Palm Springs takes off on December 18 and will be the only nonstop option available between the two cities this winter.

Vancouver

Flair is starting three new U.S. routes from Vancouver in addition to Los Angeles/Burbank which started last month. Flair's service to Las Vegas begins on December 15 and flights to Phoenix and Palm Springs each begin on December 17.

"We are delighted to see Flair Airlines continue to expand services at YVR," said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver Airport Authority. "We know that travellers are excited for more affordable options to fly to sun destinations in the U.S. We look forward to the continued success of Flair and seeing their growth as they connect the people of B.C. to even more new destinations."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Flair Airlines Ltd.

Jamina Kotak

780.887.9209

Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com

U.S. Routes Starting Service:

December 15

Montreal - Fort Lauderdale (YUL-FLL)

Vancouver - Las Vegas (YVR-LAS)

December 16

Abbotsford - Las Vegas (YXX-LAS)

Calgary - Las Vegas (YYC-AZA)

Edmonton - Las Vegas (YEG-LAS)

Edmonton - Hollywood-Burbank (YEG-BUR)

Kitchener-Waterloo - Fort Lauderdale (YKF-FLL)

Montreal - Orlando (YUL-SFB)

December 17

Calgary - Phoenix (YYC-AZA)

Edmonton - Phoenix (YEG-AZA)

Edmonton - Palm Springs (YEG-PSP)

Halifax - Orlando (YHZ-SFB)

Ottawa - Orlando (YOW-SFB)

Kitchener-Waterloo - Orlando (YKF-SFB)

SOURCE: Flair Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678075/FlairAirlinesUSExpansion-Continuesas17TransborderRoutesLaunchThis-Week