Vero Diagnostics Lab Launches Ultra-Rapid Covid-19 PCR Testing in Los Angeles

Market's fastest PCR test to provide results to thousands per day, with results in as little as one hour

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Vero Diagnostics, a CLIA high complexity & CAP certified, state-of-the-art laboratory, today announced the launch of the Baebies® FINDER® 1.5 ultra-rapid SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR testing platform to Vero Diagnostics customers in Los Angeles.

Ultra-rapid RT-PCR testing instruments installed at the Century City location are currently performing tests on more than 700 patients per day, with capacity to scale to thousands per day. Testing samples delivered via courier from surrounding locations, such as North Hollywood and Ladera Heights, will rapidly increase testing volume in coming weeks. Samples are collected via walk-in and drive-thru options, delivering results within just one hour.

"High-volume, accurate testing with fast results is a critical line of defense against Covid-19, particularly with detection of the Omicron variant in California," said Ritesh Shah, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Vero Diagnostics. "The launch of FINDER 1.5 allows us to deliver results with the speed of a rapid antigen test and the accuracy of an RT-PCR lab test to the Los Angeles community."

FINDER 1.5 leverages Baebies' core technology, known as digital microfluidics, to streamline and miniaturize the conventional RT-PCR process, with an on-cartridge analysis time of 17 minutes compared to conventional RT-PCR testing results, which are typically reported after 24 hours.

"Whether it's helping a parent decide if their child does not miss school, or giving families peace-of-mind as they see loved ones for the holidays, or getting an employee back to work sooner, ultra-rapid PCR testing provides answers that help the Los Angeles community make informed and timely decisions to take necessary precautions to stay safe," said Shah.

Validation of the FINDER 1.5 instrument and test system has been completed at Baebies but has not been reviewed by FDA. Review under the EUA program is pending. Distributed in accordance with the guidance on Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests during the Public Health Emergency, Section IV.C.2.

About Vero Diagnostics Lab

Vero Diagnostics Lab is a CLIA & CAP certified, state-of-the-art laboratory that puts their clinicians and patients first. Vero Diagnostics believes in fast and accurate molecular results to aid in the diagnostic process, streamlining treatment for the patient while promoting antibiotic stewardship. We at Vero Diagnostics, pride ourselves providing state-of-the art methods to diagnose COVID-19.

