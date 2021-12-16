Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Dec-2021 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name WM Trust 2 Reason for the notification WM Trust is a person closely associated with Lord Rothermere, a) Position/status Executive Chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. The Trustees of WM Trust are Lady Rothermere and David Nelson. b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument? (ii) each type of transaction? (iii) each date? and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 Sale of shares by WM Trust, which is a person closely associated b) Nature of the transaction with Lord Rothermere as described in the Offer Document published in connection with the Offer from Rothermere Continuation Limited c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP10.41 204,221 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

