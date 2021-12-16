Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
16.12.21
09:16 Uhr
11,900 Euro
-0,800
-6,30 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00013,10019:06
Dow Jones News
16.12.2021 | 17:01
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Dec-2021 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) Name                       WM Trust 
2 Reason for the notification 
                          WM Trust is a person closely associated with Lord Rothermere, 
a) Position/status                 Executive Chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. The 
                          Trustees of WM Trust are Lady Rothermere and David Nelson. 
b) Initial notification/Amendment          Initial notification 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                       Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b) LEI                       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument? (ii) each type of transaction? 
(iii) each date? and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
instrument 
 
Identification code                 GB00BJQZC279 
                          Sale of shares by WM Trust, which is a person closely associated 
b) Nature of the transaction            with Lord Rothermere as described in the Offer Document published 
                          in connection with the Offer from Rothermere Continuation Limited 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)              Price(s)            Volume(s) 
                          GBP10.41             204,221 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume 
- Price 
e) Date of the transaction             16 December 2021 
f) Place of the transaction             London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  130794 
EQS News ID:  1259082 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259082&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2021 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
