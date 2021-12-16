Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration
Invesco Select Trust plc ('the Company")
HEADLINE: Director's Other Directorship
This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Craig Cleland, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of CC Japan Income and Growth Trust plc, with effect from 1stFebruary 2022.
16 December 2021
