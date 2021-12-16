- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg Chair Flemming Besenbacher retires from the Supervisory Board of Carlsberg A/S.
|146,30
|146,95
|19:12
|146,20
|146,90
|19:12
|17:28
|Carlsberg Chairman Besenbacher Retires from Board
|01.11.
|Carlsberg Price Target Raised to DKK 1,200 from DKK 1,120 at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains hold.
|29.10.
|Carlsberg CEO Calls On Policymakers To Step Up Climate Action
|29.10.
|Carlsberg And Zabka Collaborate On Eco-Friendly Packaging
|28.10.
|Carlsberg Q3 Revenue Up 14.4%; Lift FY Organic Operating Profit Growth View
|COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its third-quarter revenue grew by 14.4% to 19.7 billion Danish kroner, with acquisitions contributing 6.3% and currencies...
|Kurs
|%
|CARLSBERG A/S B
|147,35
|-0,03 %