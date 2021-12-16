

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $23 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting average demand.



The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.065 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34, which matched the average of the ten previous auctions.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de