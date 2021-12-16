- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 350 million, up from USD 290-330 million previously.
- • Outlook FY capex USD 100 million vs. USD 110-130 million previously, after further optimisation of maintenance and project costs
- • During the first two months of Q4 2021, Maersk Drilling has delivered strong performance exceeding the operational and commercial expectations underlying its most recent financial guidance, company says
- • The main drivers for exceeding these expectations are solid rig performance and additional exercise of options and extensions of contracts for execution in 2021: Maersk Drilling
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de