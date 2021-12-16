Regulatory News:
ACTICOR BIOTECH (Paris:ALACT) (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, an INSERM spin-off, is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes, today announces it 2022 financial agenda.
Events
Dates*
2021 Full-Year Results
March 30th 2022
2022 Half-Year Results
September 22th 2022
*Information subject to change.
About ACTICOR BIOTECH
Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes. Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab). This drug candidate is directed against a new target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), and inhibits its action. This target is involved in thrombus growth but not in physiological hemostasis, and thus limits the bleeding risk associated with its inhibition.
Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).
For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005672/en/
Contacts:
ACTICOR BIOTECH
Gilles AVENARD
CEO
gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com
Sophie BINAY, PhD
Deputy CEO and Scientific Director
Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com
NewCap
Mathilde BOHIN Olivier BRICAUD
Investor Relations
acticor@newcap.eu
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95
NewCap
Annie-Florence LOYER
Media Relations
afloyer@newcap.fr
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 12