ACTICOR BIOTECH (Paris:ALACT) (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, an INSERM spin-off, is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes, today announces it 2022 financial agenda.

Events Dates* 2021 Full-Year Results March 30th 2022 2022 Half-Year Results September 22th 2022

*Information subject to change.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes. Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab). This drug candidate is directed against a new target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), and inhibits its action. This target is involved in thrombus growth but not in physiological hemostasis, and thus limits the bleeding risk associated with its inhibition.

Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD

CEO

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

Sophie BINAY, PhD

Deputy CEO and Scientific Director

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN Olivier BRICAUD

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

NewCap

Annie-Florence LOYER

Media Relations

afloyer@newcap.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 12