Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

In reference to the public announcement on 15 December 2021 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.
The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2022. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 15 December 2021. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2022. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.
|Name
|Savings amount (NOK)
|Nelly Maske
|24,000
Trondheim, 16 December 2021
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.