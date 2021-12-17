

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Thursday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA issued advice on the use of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), stating that Paxlovid can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.



The CHMP also recommend that Paxlovid should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms.



The CHMP's advice could support authorities of EU Member States regarding the supply and use of PAXLOVID prior to the grant of EU conditional marketing authorization. The rolling review is being conducted by the EMA in parallel.



If authorized or approved, PAXLOVID will be administered at a dose of 300 mg (two 150 mg tablets) of nirmatrelvir with one 100 mg tablet of ritonavir, given twice-daily for five days.



One box contains five blister packs of PAXLOVID, as co-packaged nirmatrelvir tablets with ritonavir tablets, providing all required doses for a full five-day treatment course, the company said.



Pfizer noted that it will continue to invest up to about $1 billion to support the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational treatment candidate, including exploring potential contract manufacturing options. It has entered into agreements with several countries and has initiated bilateral outreach to approximately 100 countries around the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

