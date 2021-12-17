

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly lower on Friday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just above the 28,800 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders continue to weigh the likely impact of the monetary policy decisions from the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on the economy and financial markets.



Traders are also concerned after several countries across the world announced stricter restrictions on movements to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is now spread to more than 77 countries.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 248.14 points or 0.85 percent to 28,818.18, after hitting a low of 28,766.69 earlier. Japanese shares closed sharply higher on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing 1.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.3 percent and Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 1 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 2 percent and Screen Holdings is down almost percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.3 percent.



Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent and Sony is down more than 1 percent, while Canon is gaining almost 1 percent. Panasonic is flat.



Among the other major losers, Chugai Pharmaceutical is losing almost 4 percent, while Konami Holdings, Fujitsu and CyberAgent are down almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Ricoh, Pacific Metals and Toho are gaining almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent, although there may be adjustments to other forms of stimulus.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 113 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday following the late-day rally seen in the previous session. Technology stocks led the way lower, resulting in a particularly steep drop by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



The Nasdaq plunged 385.15 points or 2.5 percent to 15,180.44 and the S&P 500 slumped 41.18 points or 0.9 percent to 4,668.67. Meanwhile, the Dow spent the afternoon bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 29.79 points or 0.1 percent to 35,897.64.



Meanwhile, the major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.



