

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC recommends that people take the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna instead of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare blood clotting disorder.



The CDC is endorsing updated recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the prevention of COVID-19, expressing a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine over Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.



The CDC noted that the ACIP's recommendation followed a discussion of the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and consideration of the U.S. vaccine supply.



The updated CDC recommendation follows similar recommendations from other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. The ACIP reaffirmed that receiving any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated. Individuals who are unable or unwilling to receive an mRNA vaccine will continue to have access to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC said in a statement.



The U.S. FDA in mid-April temporarily halted the usage of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine after some recipients developed a rare blood clotting disorder following the administration of doses. Women aged between 18 and 48 are most affected by the blood clotting issue.



