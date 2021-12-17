The panels match the look of composite shingles and come in four different shades.From pv magazine USA Canada-based building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) module manufacturer Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology released a 350 W solar roof panel. The modules are designed to mimic the look of a shingled roof, retaining significant power output while considering the aesthetics of the home. The panels feature hidden framing that allows for visual integration with non-solar roof sections, and customizable tempered glass in four different shades, including slate and shingle-like designs. The Solar ...

