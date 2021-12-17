In a draft of the Build Back Better infrastructure plan released by the Senate Finance Committee, domestic manufacturing of solar PV and balance-of-system components would qualify for incentives.From pv magazine USA The Senate Finance Committee released its draft of the Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure bill, and in it are up-front incentives for the domestic manufacturing of solar PV wafers, cells, modules, trackers, and inverters. Committee chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) is expected to lead conversations as the committee holds bipartisan meetings on the bill. Included in the bill is an incentive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...