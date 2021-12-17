Listing of Admirals Group AS Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-17 08:00 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on December 16, 2021, to approve the application of Admirals Group AS and to list its up to 150,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 under the bond program. In the first part of the program 27,016 subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading (Admirals Group subordinated bond 05.02.2031, ISIN code: EE3300001999) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of Admirals Group subordinated bonds will be December 21, 2021 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Admirals Group AS Issuer's short name ADMG ISIN code EE3300001999 Securities maturity date 05.02.2031 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 27,016 Total nominal value 2,701,600 EUR Orderbook short name ADMG080031A Coupon rate 8% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year 05.02; 05.08. The Prospectus of Admirals Group AS and Terms and Conditions of the Bonds are attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033268