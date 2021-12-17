Anzeige
17.12.2021 | 08:05
Listing of Admirals Group AS Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-17 08:00 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on December
16, 2021, to approve the application of Admirals Group AS and to list its up to
150,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 under the bond
program. In the first part of the program 27,016 subordinated bonds will be
listed and admitted to trading (Admirals Group subordinated bond 05.02.2031,
ISIN code: EE3300001999) on Baltic Bond List. 



The first trading day of Admirals Group subordinated bonds will be December 21,
2021 or on a date close to it. 


Additional info:

Issuer's name         Admirals Group AS
Issuer's short name      ADMG       
ISIN code           EE3300001999   
Securities maturity date    05.02.2031    
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR     
Number of securities      27,016      
Total nominal value      2,701,600 EUR  
Orderbook short name      ADMG080031A   
Coupon rate          8%        
Coupon payment dates      2 times per year 
                05.02; 05.08.  



The Prospectus of Admirals Group AS and Terms and Conditions of the Bonds are
attached to this announcement. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

