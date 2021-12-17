Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021
PR Newswire
17.12.2021 | 08:28
142 Leser
Elkem ASA - Scope Ratings assigns investment grade rating to Elkem ASA

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem ASA has obtained a BBB/Stable issuer rating from Scope Ratings. The rating reflects Elkem's strong financial profile, solid position in the global silicone and advanced materials markets, as well as the company's solid global footprint.

The rating report from Scope Ratings is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Odd-Geir Lyngstad

VP Finance & Investor Relations

Tel: +47 976 72 806

Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Elkem

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-asa---scope-ratings-assigns-investment-grade-rating-to-elkem-asa,c3474227

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16930/3474227/1511368.pdf

Scope Ratings_Elkem ASA Rating Report_17Dec 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3474227/8b8c5c1d89db8c99.pdf

Elkem ASA - Scope assigns investment grade rating to Elkem - 17 December 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
