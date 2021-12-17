SingJohn provides remote employment opportunities in Pan India and Digital marketing solutions to businesses

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

"Survival in the next phase pandemic is by finding stable companies to get employed and be financially stronger amidst changing landscapes."

SingJohn has announced employment opportunities for individuals who have a flair for content writing. The major cause of anxiety during the pandemic was the increasing unemployment rate in India due to layoffs and crashes in the market. Amidst this, the question arose. What companies were stable during the pandemic and could recruit employees instead of laying them off. SingJohn is one of those companies that recruited over 300+ employees solely based on their skillsets and not their education qualifications.

Businesses that provide digital marketing solutions established a strong foundation as the demand rose to take businesses online during the pandemic. More than 71% of small and medium-sized businesses have relied on digital marketing services to take their business online. SingJohn, founded in 2011, is a company that provides digital marketing and content solutions aiding clients to establish a strong foothold in digital media. The stability of digital marketing businesses like SingJohn has provided a steady source of income despite the changing landscapes of the pandemic. In addition, many students, homemakers, women seeking to start a new career, veterans, and others are included in the workforce at SingJohn.

"SingJohn has employed many students, homemakers, veterans, and other individuals during the pandemic and has given them a purpose to make a difference," Founder Subin John said.

Indeed, the IT industry has stability, but the basic qualification for an IT job requires a degree in engineering, IT, and Computer science with a knack for coding. But, unfortunately, many individuals in India don't lean on the technical side and who don't have a degree were the most affected in terms of unemployment in India. Hence, this opportunity by SingJohn helps provide stability with non-IT skillsets that you can learn quickly.

The knack for writing and graphic designing is the skillsets required by SingJohn for employment. Therefore, the company doesn't focus on academic qualifications but on creative writing and graphic designing.

About SingJohn ( https://singhjohn.com )

SingJohn was founded in 2011 to provide digital marketing solutions to businesses and ease of navigating digital media with content marketing solutions & web designing. Businesses in India and abroad are availing of services from SingJohn and have a good retention rate due to the quality of services offered. Moreover, it is an ideal place to work due to its work-time flexibility and remote work opportunity.