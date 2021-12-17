

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker- Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK)said on Friday that Statkraft, a hydropower company, has placed an order for 19 N163/5.X turbines for its 110 MW 'Torsa' project in Chile. The order also includes a premium service contract covering a term of three years.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Rostock-based company is scheduled to supply Delta4000 turbines in spring 2022 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters.



When the project starts functioning, it is expected to push around 300 GWh of clean electricity into the Chilean grid, which is equivalent to the average energy use in 100,000 households.



The wind farm will be built in the General Liberator Bernardo O'Higgins region of central Chile.



Torsa is the second order the Nordex Group has received from Statkraft in South America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de