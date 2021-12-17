

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L) said that it agreed to sell its Health business to Altaris Capital Partners, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, for enterprise value of 325 million pounds.



JM's Health business is a global developer and manufacturer of specialist and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharma and biotech customers. JM announced a strategic review of the Health business in April 2021.



Johnson Matthey said Friday that it will receive 150 million pound cash on completion and will retain about a 30% equity stake in the business, from which the company expects to realize significant additional future value under Altaris' management.



According to the company, an additional 50 million pounds payment will be contingent on the achievement of certain performance targets in fiscal year 2023 and 2024 and a further 50 million pounds will be structured as a vendor loan note, which will be deferred until a future exit and will accrue interest at a rate of 8% per annum until this point, compounding quarterly.



The sale is expected to give rise to an accounting loss on disposal/impairment of about 200 million pounds. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.



