Freitag, 17.12.2021
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
17.12.2021 | 08:58
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 16

[17.12.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BG0J8M6692,221.00EUR010,454,148.57113.3597
Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BG0J8L5912,925.00EUR01,365,350.40105.6364
Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS ShortValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BH05CB83120,800.00EUR010,129,339.4483.8521
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BKP526914,614.00EUR0456,880.8099.0205
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BL6XZW69382,544.00EUR038,520,529.32100.6957
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BN4GXL639,621,000.00EUR095,314,156.869.9069
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK01,005,294.7799.7316
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0121,898,843.7199.2823
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BMDWWS85251,547.00USD029,329,120.08116.595
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BN0T9H70153,919.00GBP017,931,653.14116.5006
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BKX90X67399,911.00EUR046,075,252.97115.2138
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
16.12.21IE00BKX90W5061,740.00CHF06,806,848.63110.2502
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.