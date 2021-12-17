Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 16
[17.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,454,148.57
|113.3597
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,365,350.40
|105.6364
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,129,339.44
|83.8521
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|456,880.80
|99.0205
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,520,529.32
|100.6957
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|9,621,000.00
|EUR
|0
|95,314,156.86
|9.9069
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,005,294.77
|99.7316
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,898,843.71
|99.2823
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|251,547.00
|USD
|0
|29,329,120.08
|116.595
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,919.00
|GBP
|0
|17,931,653.14
|116.5006
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|46,075,252.97
|115.2138
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|61,740.00
|CHF
|0
|6,806,848.63
|110.2502
