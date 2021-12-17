Impartner Announces 6th Annual Global Awards

Illumina, Mambu, Nintex, Proofpoint and Zebra honored with Impartner Catalyst Award for channel program excellence

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced its 6th Annual Impartner Catalyst Awards recognizing channel program excellence. The yearly global awards, which are typically presented at the company's annual customer and channel management summit (pre-Covid) ImpartnerCON, honor those companies and teams that have powerfully ignited the performance of their channel. This year's Impartner Catalyst Award winners include:

Illumina: Enabling Doctors and Nurses Real-Time Data and Testing Using "Partner Tech"

For making Illumina's genetic testing, oncology and medical testing accessible to doctors and nurses, to help them detect health issues and susceptibilities based on genetic makeup. By making medical professionals "the partners," Illumina ensures the marketing and educational materials are understood and gives them the path to improve the media experience for the end consumer.

Mambu: Disrupting Partner Experience for Fintech

For creating multiple automation journeys that not only ensure partners the platform but also have access to APIs and the technology ecosystem necessary to deliver global economic scale in the fintech industry.

Nintex: Advancing Partner Automation for the Automation Industry

For excellence in workflow automation of the partner experience that sets a new industry bar in making things easy, fast and powerful for the partner.

Proofpoint: Revolutionizing Partner Demand Generation

For creating the most automated, adoptable ecosystem to engage partners fully in demand generation and driving revenue growth for both the company and partners.

Zebra: Redefining Partner Communications

For ensuring every partner, across the globe, receives a constant steady drumbeat of communications, tailored specifically for them in the language of their choice.

"We simply could not be prouder of and more honored to serve our customer base of world-leading corporations," said Curtis Brinkerhoff, Impartner's VP of Customer Success. "There are so many great examples of how companies have taken their channel performance to the next level using our technology, which continues to be ever more critical in an environment where it continues to be challenging to be on the ground. The indirect channel is more important now than ever before. The selection process is always difficult, but this year's winners truly stand out for their bar-raising efforts in a crowd of very talented channel professionals."

