Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of MTI Investment SE, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (678/21)

Listing of MTI Investment SE, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of MTI Investment SE, company registration number 517100-0135, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 21, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: MTI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 5 631 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017105539 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 243726 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 517100-0135 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.