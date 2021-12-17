DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2021 / 09:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.0393
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2264939
CODE: ASIL LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 130947 EQS News ID: 1259332 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259332&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2021 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)