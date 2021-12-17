DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2021 / 09:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 175.5523

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 110677

CODE: MFDD LN

ISIN: LU0908501132

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 130852 EQS News ID: 1259237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)