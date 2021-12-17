DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 366.3092
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 881139
CODE: RUSG LN
ISIN: FR0011119171
