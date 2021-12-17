

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI SA (VCISY.PK), a French concessions and construction company, announced that the Western Strasbourg bypass, A355, in eastern France was commissioned on Friday.



The 24 km long Western Strasbourg bypass road, which was recognised as a public interest in January 2008, represents the most extensive motorway project undertaken in France in recent years.



The A355 was inaugurated in Ittenheim on 11 December 2021.



VINCI Autoroutes, as contracting authority, financed the 561 million euros cost of the project and will also operate and maintain the new motorway as part of a concession contract spanning 54 years.



The commissioning of the motorway culminates a project launched in October 2018 after three years of studies and preparatory work, which involved 6,000 people and over 300 companies, a third of which are based in the Alsace region.



