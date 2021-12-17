

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were lower in choppy trade on Friday, as the Bank of England's surprise rate hike on Thursday boosted bets on a steeper series of increases next year.



U.K. retail sales growth accelerated in November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed earlier today, adding to economic optimism.



The retail sales volume grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in November, faster than the 1.1 percent increase seen in October and also economists' forecast of +0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales grew 4.7 percent, in contrast to the 1.5 percent fall in October. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 4.2 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,260 in choppy trade after rallying 1.3 percent on Thursday.



Primary Health Properties was little changed. The healthcare facilities investor has agreed to acquire a medical and office facility in the North East of England.



Sanne Group was marginally higher. The provider of asset management services said that new business wins increased in 2021 due to a recovery in its end markets despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



HSBC Holdings dropped half a percent. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has fined the Asia-focused British lender about 63.95 million pounds for failings in its anti-money laundering processes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de