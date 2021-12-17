DJ NORNICKEL DEVELOPED METHODOLOGY AND MODEL FOR CALCULATING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL DEVELOPED METHODOLOGY AND MODEL FOR CALCULATING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Moscow, December 16, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has developed a methodology and model for calculating the carbon footprint for all products manufactured by the Company.

This methodology for calculating the Company's carbon footprint is based on the from-cradle-to-gate principle, which complies with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 and is certified by Sphera Solutions Gmbh, a leading European environmental and sustainability consultant.

Nornickel's actual carbon footprint for 2020 has been audited and certified by EY in 2021. The carbon footprint takes into account future emissions associated with the launch of the Sulphur Programme in the Company's Norilsk division.

The carbon footprint of refined nickel produced by the Company, including a reserve for the Sulphur Programme 2.0 in 2020 was 8.1 kg of CO2-equivalent per kilogram of metal; copper - 5.7 kg CO2-eq/kg of metal; refined cobalt - 19.2 kg CO2-eq/kg of metal; palladium - 20.9 kg CO2-eq/g, platinum 21.2 kg CO2-eq/g of metal, rhodium 22.7 kg CO2-eq/g of metal, gold and silver 2.6 kg CO2-eq/g metal.

For most metals, the Company's carbon footprint for its product offering is below the industry average, due to a high share of electricity supplied by renewable sources. In 2020, renewable energy sources accounted for 46% of total electricity consumption by the Group and 55% of total electricity consumption in the Norilsk Industrial District. Increasing the share of clean electricity use for industrial production is one of the Company's strategic priorities.

Anton Berlin, Nornickel Vice President, Sales and Distribution, said: "Nornickel recognises its duty as a sustainable and responsible metals producer. As demonstrated by our product offering's carbon footprint in 2020, one of the Company's key priorities is to be a global leader in metals and mining with one of the industry's lowest levels of greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, we aim to increase the production of metals vital for the green economy." ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

