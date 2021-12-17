

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area final consumer prices for November. Inflation is seen at a record high 4.9 percent in November, in line with the flash estimate, and up from 4.1 percent in October.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While it held steady against the yen and the greenback, it retreated against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 128.76 against the yen, 1.1335 against the greenback, 0.8511 against the pound and 1.0403 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



