First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 December 2021. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: DK0061277977 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Monsenso -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,461,135 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,689,738 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 23,150,873 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.30 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1033352