

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to exclusively fulfill digital orders for pick up or delivery.



The new prototype offers a Chipotlane and walk-up window for efficient digital order pickup. It is equipped with a make line dedicated to digital orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, as well as marketplace partners. Guests and delivery drivers can collect their digital orders through the Chipotlane drive-thru or walk-up window.



The Chipotlane Digital Kitchen footprint is smaller than a traditional Chipotlane. There is no dining room access for guests or a front line in the new format, but it will offer patio seating for guests to enjoy their meals.



The new restaurant, located at 994 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, is scheduled to open later this month.



The Chipotlane format was launched in early 2018. According to the company, new restaurants featuring a Chipotlane open with around 15% higher sales than non-Chipotlanes opened during the same period.



Chipotle in August had said its first Chipotlane in Canada would open in Port Coquitlam, BC this fall.



Chipotle had nearly 2,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The company has a long-term goal of having 6,000 locations in North America.



