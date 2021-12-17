

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Friday as Omicron worries intensified and data showed U.S.-oil-directed rigs rose in the week ended Dec. 15.



Brent crude futures for February delivery tumbled 1.60 percent to $73.80 per barrel in European trade amid concerns that restrictive measures being adopted by various countries following the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus may weigh on fuel demand. WTI crude futures for January delivery were down 1.60 percent at $71.22.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, said that the U.S. is experiencing a resurgence of the delta variant and that omicron will become the dominant Covid-19 variant in the United States within a few weeks.



Fauci also said that some of the rapid at-home Covid-19 tests available in the U.S. may not accurately pick up the new super mutant Omicron variant.



On the supply side, U.S. oil-directed rigs rose by 15 to 563 in the week ended Dec. 15, data from energy analytics and software company Enverus Dec. 16 showed.



