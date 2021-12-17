EIB - EIB announces funding programme of EUR 45bn for 2022

For immediate release

17 December 2021

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 45 billion for 2022

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 45 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 50 billion, allowing for upside flexibility.

In 2021 ytd. the EIB has raised EUR 55.3 billion. The bond redemptions for 2022 are estimated at EUR 48.8 billion. Redemptions in 2021 amounted to EUR 64.9 billion.

Background information on EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

