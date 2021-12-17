Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3545 ISIN: LU000000EIB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.12.2021 | 11:46
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EIB - EIB announces funding programme of EUR 45bn for 2022

EIB - EIB announces funding programme of EUR 45bn for 2022

PR Newswire

London, December 17

For immediate release

17 December 2021

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 45 billion for 2022

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 45 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 50 billion, allowing for upside flexibility.

In 2021 ytd. the EIB has raised EUR 55.3 billion. The bond redemptions for 2022 are estimated at EUR 48.8 billion. Redemptions in 2021 amounted to EUR 64.9 billion.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org

Background information on EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

https://www.eib.org/en/investor-relations/index.htm

EUROPAEISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.