Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.12.2021 | 12:40
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Year End Celebration: Banggood's 2021 Christmas Campaign Unveiled

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. With 2021 coming to an end, the company launched an Infinite Happiness-themed Christmas campaign with the aim of providing consumers with an opportunity to enjoy shopping and sharing with family members and friends, while treating themselves to their favorite items.

During the campaign, Banggood invites several celebrities, including Alex Csigér and Nagy Dániel, to share their Christmas gifts ideas, what they bought on the Banggood platform as well as their life changes over the last 15 year. The stories they shared will be available on their YouTube, Instagram and other social media channels.

Banggood has also rolled out an interactive event UnboxInfiniteHappiness on its official Facebook and TikTok channels in a move to encourage shoppers to share in the fun of opening their Christmas gifts during the holiday.

Meanwhile, Banggood launched the Xmas Sale promotion, a program designed to give back to shoppers for their support over the past year with special offers. The promotion kicked off at 4:00pm (UTC+8) on 12/15 and will close at 4:00pm (UTC+8) on Christmas Day:

1. Xmas Sale

4:00pm, 12/15 - 4:00pm,12/23 (UTC+8): During the period, 50% OFF New Goods Limited Offer will make available a wide array of new products for shoppers to snap up.

4:00pm, 12/23 - 4:00pm,12/25 (UTC+8): During the 48 hours, users can enjoy First N Pcs Up To 50% Off for selected products and $0.01 Snap Up exclusive offers.

2. Xmas Thanksgiving

4:00pm, 12/15 - 4:00pm, 12/25 (UTC+8): Shoppers can redeem their annual points for allowance or balance when checking out. More exchanging, please check here.

3. Xmas Electronic Sale

4:00pm, 12/15 - 4:00pm, 12/23 (UTC+8): Xmas Featured Products guaranteed to be delivered within 7 days, and Lucky Boxes with mysterious gifts priced from $3.99.

4:00pm,12/23 - 4:00pm, 12/25 (UTC+8): Products offered at their lowest prices, with up to $199 off!

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.