

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in November, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.4 percent gain in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.5 percent in November, same as seen in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' forecast.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 5.6 percent yearly in November and gained 0.5 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 6.0 percent in November from 5.5 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de